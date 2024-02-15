Tic Tac unveils #VibeHai campaign with Ranveer Singh and Yashraj Mukhate

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film acts as a movement rather than a campaign to inspire hope and positivity in individuals' lives.
Ferrero India, a part of the Ferrero Group, has unveiled an explosion of vibrant and infectious energy, with its latest campaign for Tic Tac! Brace yourselves for #VibeHai, the campaign that aims to ignite your youthful spirit and makes you dance your heart out.
Ranveer Singh's energy and enthusiasm in the film are reflected in the rhythm of Yashraj Mukhate's beats, mirroring the spirit of Tic Tac. The film spreads cheer and good vibes, inspiring a positive outlook towards life and overcoming daily challenges, making it a movement rather than just a campaign. Tic Tac’s campaign inspires you, to evoke hope and positivity in your lives.
Yashraj Mukhate's jingle, "Vibe Hai… Tic Tac Wali Life Hai," aims to mesmerise you into pure, unadulterated fun. The original soundtrack transforms into a catchy & foot-tapping tune, matching the throbbing energy of Ranveer's dance moves. The music video creates a riveting experience that goes beyond the ordinary, to encourage everyone to indulge in Tic Tac's Playful Spirit. The brand will also be going vernacular with this song to appeal to the local lingo with support from Yashraj Mukhate, who is composing regional renditions for the first time.
Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head (Pills & Gums) at Ferrero India, stated, "Being a Youth-oriented Brand, Tic Tac touches the passion points of the vibrant youth of India. It invites the Youth to spread the Cheer, & to playfully express themselves, without holding back. Ranveer's infectious energy and Yashraj's refreshing composition makes for a fun cocktail designed to ignite a supernova of good vibes."
Tic Tac's flavorful addition to your life's adventure aims to provide a pop of flavor and a whole lot of fun.