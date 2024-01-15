Tide dubs itself the 'asli' SRK

Tide has announced a new partnership with Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.
Tide has partnered with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to dub itself as the ‘Asli (real) SRK - Stain Removal King'.
Tide in the last decade, has launched new wash care solutions like Tide Matic Liquid and Tide PODS. The new Tide, equipped with boosted magnets, tackles deep-seated stains and maintains long-lasting freshness. It is designed for both hand and machine conditions.
Speaking on the partnership, Khan said, “This collaboration with Tide is not just about endorsing a brand; it's about a shared commitment to perfection and the relentless pursuit of excellence. I am glad to have joined in this first-of-its-kind partnership and recommend Tide as the ‘Asli SRK’. Tide’s new and improved performance and its ability to remove stains will delight consumers on their laundry needs”.
Further speaking about his experience with the shoot, he shared, "I have seen Tide’s iconic ‘swoosh’ and the “Chaunk Gaye” many times. A reminder of the outstanding clean offered by the brand. It was fun to be a part of it and bring it to life in my own way. It's not just an entertaining element but demonstrates Tide’s stain removal expertise."
Mukta Maheshwari, chief marketing officer, P&G India; and vice president, Fabric Care, P&G India also spoke on this new partnership: “We're delighted with the partnership with Shah Rukh Khan and his endorsement of the New and Improved Tide as the Stain Removal King. We are delighted to have SRK recommend Tide as the ‘Asli SRK – Stain Removal King’ to consumers and fans across the country."