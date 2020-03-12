TikTok chooses McCann Worldgroup to handle its creative duties

DDB Mudra previously handled the account. TikTok had called for a pitch in December last year. Ogilvy, and DDB Mudra - were the other finalists.
TikTok, the short video app has confirmed to afaqs! that it has chosen McCann Worldgroup to handle its creative duties.
The social networking app decided after it had called for a pitch in December where three agencies – McCann Worldgroup, Ogilvy, and DDB Mudra were the finalists; McCann Worldgroup was chosen to helm the creative mandate.
Owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance, TikTok has seen a meteoric rise in popularity and according to an India Today report, in 2019, Indians spent over 5.5 billion hours on the app.