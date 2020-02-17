Tinder adds three more creatives to its #SwipeStories series

Dating app Tinder has introduced three more ad films in its #SwipeStories series that depict real life first date stories of platform users. Here is an overview.
Dating app Tinder has added three more creatives to its #SwipeStories portfolio. The new films revolve around the concept of first dates and how couples can bypass them and move forward.
The ad films are based on true stories, and depict three different scenarios and how couples go beyond them. Titled #MovingOn, one of the films showcases a boy and a girl setting out on their first date. In an attempt to get over their exes, the boy proposes a bucket of ice-cream and a chat. It is then that he points to a tattoo on the girl's arm and she reveals that it's her ex’s name.
The other two ad films depict same-sex matches and their first date experience – framed in a theatre and a household respectively. Both films carry the same theme of finding a way out for a second date.
While the communication of the ad films is basic and relatively straightforward, the take on same-sex couples adds another side to the brand communication here. Commenting on the inception of the campaign, a Tinder India spokesperson says, “#SwipeStories series are all based on real-life Tinder stories that started with a Right Swipe as heard directly from our community. The execution focus was fairly straightforward: Highlighting the universality of the human connection and how it is culture, intent, gender and sexuality agnostic, and Tinder is where it all starts and it is how people meet.”
The ad films depict a relatively young age-group. We wondered how that fits with Tinder’s all inclusive identity. The spokesperson responds, “We wouldn’t say that Tinder is only for a younger age group - we didn’t go out and create an app with an age group or generation in mind. We went out with the mission to help people find a mutual connection with people they wouldn’t have met otherwise, right from their phones. As it turns out, the person who tends to be looking for that is younger, and right now, that’s Gen Z.”
The spokesperson adds, “But Tinder is always working to be as welcoming and inclusive as possible, whether that’s with regards to gender, orientation, geography. And age is no different. If you were interested in using Tinder, we would never want your age to stop you.”
We’ve seen many campaigns in the past from other players in the market, such as Bumble or OKCupid. But the communication and the marketing methods employed by the dating apps are considerably distinct and diverse. For instance, Bumble’s last campaign flaunted a series of ad films carrying a ‘Dating Just Got Equal’ tagline where the brand aimed to encourage women to make the first move. In addition to the digital films, the campaign was also amplified by a variety of out-of-home ads in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune.
International dating app OKCupid launched its first 360-degree campaign in India titled ‘Find My Kind’ last year - a conceptual take that reflected Indian millennials’ changing preference to find their kind of connection. The campaign drew insights from user responses to questions on the app, breaking stereotypes about what relationships mean for Indians today.
As is substantiated, the campaigns vary not only in their communication, but also in the platforms they utilise to connect with their target groups.
Expert Review:
Amit Wadhwa, president, Dentsu Impact
Commenting on the ad films and their efficacy in delivering the brand message, Amit Wadhwa opines, “The films are nice and fun. Beyond that, Tinder clearly is taking on the taboos of being on a dating site, to boy- boy and girl-girl relationship too, which is refreshing. And the best thing is that it’s been done effortlessly. It might not be the best work of the year or even the month, but it leaves you with a smile on your face. Nice!”
Pointing out the media outlets that dating apps can use for advertising and marketing, Wadhwa says, “Being on a dating site is becoming far more acceptable and hence, most of these brands are trying the traditional mediums in an effort to go mass. I think like any other brand or more specifically online brands, it makes sense to be on TV and OOH, besides being present obviously on the digital platforms. I feel we need a good mix and balance between all the mediums as all of them have a significant role to play.”