Tinder adds three more creatives to its #SwipeStories series

Pointing out the media outlets that dating apps can use for advertising and marketing, Wadhwa says, “Being on a dating site is becoming far more acceptable and hence, most of these brands are trying the traditional mediums in an effort to go mass. I think like any other brand or more specifically online brands, it makes sense to be on TV and OOH, besides being present obviously on the digital platforms. I feel we need a good mix and balance between all the mediums as all of them have a significant role to play.”