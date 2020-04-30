Titan Watches reminds us to make the most of our time in a new ad

With everyone at home during the lockdown, the ad talks about doing things or not doing anything but to make the most of it.
There's a quote I see on websites from time to time and it goes like, "When was the last time you did something for the first time?". Makes you think for a second or two.
Unfortunately, I've never been able to find who said it but when Titan, the watchmaker, released a new ad campaign, the quote flashed into my mind as I watched the ad.
The ad started with these lines:
"This is the Time,
To Learn Something,
To Forget Something..."
Called 'Make Every Moment Count', it's a feel-good ad that reminds us about the gift of time we've got during the lockdown. They're clips and snaps of someone gardening, a guy letting his beard and hair grow while the other gets a haircut at home, a girl playing the guitar after a long time, a guy chopping cucumbers in the kitchen – making time to do something that you'll love or remember as a sweet memory amid these troubled times, that's the aim of the ad.
Sirish Chandrashekar, Head of Marketing, Titan Watches, said, “Time is relative. Living every moment with meaning and making the most of what one has, are the thoughts flowing through everyone's mind today. Tomorrow when we are all past this phase the one thing we should take with us are memories. #MakeEveryMomentCount brings that alive with a message of hope and positivity.”
Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Mahesh Gharat, CCO, Ogilvy Bangalore said, “This is the time to collaborate, make memories, to help, to share. Our teams across client, agency and production house did just that. A brand like Titan leads the way in showing the bright side of things”
Here are the credits for the film:
AGENCY:
Created by: Ogilvy
Chief Creative Officer: Mahesh Gharat, Kiran Anthony
Group Creative Director: Divya Bhatia
Scriptwriter: Divya Bhatia
Managing Partner, South: Tithi Ghosh
Account Management: Akshatha Poojari, Anukriti Som, Arpita Sarkar
Planning: Anirban Roy, Siddharth Mohanty, Aesha Das
PRODUCTION:
Production House: Hungry Films
Director: Vipul Indulkar
Producers: Vijay Sawant, Dharam Valia
Music: Shubhajit Mukherjee
Offline, online and grade: Vipul Indulkar
Post Production Manager: Ravi Khandelwal
