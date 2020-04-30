Titan Watches reminds us to make the most of our time in a new ad

Called 'Make Every Moment Count', it's a feel-good ad that reminds us about the gift of time we've got during the lockdown. They're clips and snaps of someone gardening, a guy letting his beard and hair grow while the other gets a haircut at home, a girl playing the guitar after a long time, a guy chopping cucumbers in the kitchen – making time to do something that you'll love or remember as a sweet memory amid these troubled times, that's the aim of the ad.