To make KFC more regular than just an indulgence

The fast food major's new ad urges you to order it whenever you're tired of the same home food.
“Khane mein kya hai?” is not an ordinary question. It is one of life’s most important questions, made even more important during the COVID-induced lockdown and the subsequent work from home era. However, the answer to this question is not always the best one.
Take the new KFC ad, for instance. We see the man of the house, the husband/father, and by the looks of it, someone who began to cook during lockdown. With opera-like music playing in the background, we see the man-turned-Masterchef present his latest creation… The cloche is lifted and it’s masterfully plated ’karela’. Yes, ’karela’. That’s when a voice-over talks sense and says, “Kitna bhi sajalo, rahega toh ’karela’ hi na…” It then urges the family and us to order something ‘special’, instead.
Made by Ogilvy, the ad is interesting in many aspects. For starters, it takes a sly dig at those turned Masterchefs at home, who’re so engrossed in ‘plating’ that they forget the food items are still the ‘ghar ki dal sabji’. Second, the ad encourages you to order from KFC whenever you feel dull - you have to cook the food and then there is the clean up work too.
And it also makes KFC a more common item to order and eat than an indulgence, as many see it. However, it does feel odd to see this with the increase in interest around health and fitness among people in the last 6-7 months.
Moksh Chopra, chief marketing officer, KFC India, tells afaqs! what makes ‘Aaj ka Special’ so special. "KFC’s signature offerings present just the right combination of crisp, crunch and unmistakable taste to break the shackles of boredom. Whether its boredom with the same home food or the tyranny of work routine, KFC is a great way to liven up any day and make it just that little bit more special.”
”The different films in this series are sure to strike a chord with KFC fans across all ages, empowering them to access the amazing taste of KFC at home, in the restaurant, car, or simply whenever and wherever they crave it.”
“When life gets dull and boring, we usually reach out to food, and not the everyday food, we ask for something special - ‘Aaj ka special kya hai?’. It is precisely this emotion that we’ve latched onto, to bring out how KFC is all the ‘special’ you need on an otherwise dull day. We are sure it will drive new users to consider KFC, whenever they are missing that ‘zing‘ in life and hope they have as much fun watching these films as we did in putting them together," says Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy (North).
Another interesting fact about the ad is the missing 'It’s Finger Lickin' Good’ catchphrase. It’s by design and not accident. The global chicken fast food major had announced it will pause the use of 'It’s Finger Lickin' Good’ slogan in advertising around the globe from August 24, 2020.
“We find ourselves in a unique situation, having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment. While we are pausing the use of 'It’s Finger Lickin' Good’, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC.