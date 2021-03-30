To see the unseen; MakeMyTrip wants you to experience the hidden spots of favourite Indian tourist haunts

MMT has partnered with 22 travel influencers to show you the ‘unseen India’ across 19 states and three union territories.
Coronavirus has reshaped tourism and forced travellers to look inwards. Today, most online travel aggregators (OTAs) and hotels are pushing exotic domestic locales over, say, a Euro trip, or even a solo journey to South America. Fear of infection, the anxiety of travelling to unknown lands and the financial pinch play central roles in the decision-making process.
MakeMyTrip (MMT), a leading Indian OTA, has been running a month-long campaign to push domestic travel on its social media channels.
It has partnered with 22 travel influencers, who have covered 19 states and three union territories to give us a glimpse of unseen India, one that’s hidden behind the popular tourist spots.
“India really has a lot to offer, a lot that still remains to be explored by you and, perhaps, by everyone,” read the caption.
The campaign has been executed through a series of posts and videos. It features a contest where the travellers are encouraged to post their respective travel stories to one of India’s hidden gems using the appropriate hashtags. Cash prizes and travel vouchers are up for grabs.
Hotel chain OYO has been pushing people to travel since last year (2020), when the country began to unlock. Mayur Hola, its global brand head, told afaqs! that there will be huge revenge tourism during every long weekend and holiday this year (2021).
The latest campaign by Club Mahindra, a leading resort chain, is targeted at international travellers. It showcases India as a prudent and enjoyable alternative.
Here is the complete list of MMT’s spots.
Ladakh
Uttarakhand
Jammu & Kashmir
Odisha
Andaman Island
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Meghalaya
Daman and Diu
Karnataka
Puducherry
Sikkim
Himachal Pradesh
Jharkhand
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Goa
Madhya Pradesh
Bihar
Gujarat
Manipur