TOI flips its front page, again; ensures the advert disclaimer is prominent, unlike the Dec 24, ’23 edition

The Times of India has flipped its front page again. Only this time, it has ensured readers spot the disclaimer stating this stunt is for an advertisement and not an editorial error for which the newspaper received criticism the last time round in December 2023.
On January 6, 2024, the English daily for health insurer TATA AIG flipped its front page. When readers would turn the page upside down, the ad copy read, “Not getting what you expect can be a pain in the neck.”
TATA AIG wants readers to know it never gives any surprises when it comes to insurance claims.
Apart from this upside-down ad, readers could also read in bold letters right on top of the newspaper right below the masthead: This ad has been printed in this manner at the behest of the advertiser.
This disclaimer is crucial because, in December 2023, the newspaper deployed the same format for toothpaste Colgate MaxFresh’s ad.
Readers missed the advert disclaimer placed on the top right corner; most readers assumed the editorial team had committed an error and criticised The Times of India for this hilarious yet silly mistake.