Traya’s new ad with Rajkummar Rao spotlights internal hair loss causes

Traya has released a new campaign featuring actor Rajkummar Rao, extending its ongoing effort to frame hair loss as an internal health issue rather than a superficial concern. The film marks the brand’s third collaboration with the actor and positions internal wellbeing as central to achieving long-term hair regrowth.

The narrative focuses on a common misconception: that a hair transplant alone can permanently resolve hair loss. The film shows a man celebrating a recent transplant before being interrupted by Rao, who notes, “Transplant ke baad bhi baal ho sakte hai zero, kyuki hair loss andar ka problem hai.” The message underscores Traya’s contention that internal causes—rather than cosmetic fixes—shape the sustainability of hair growth.

Speaking about the campaign, Rajkummar Rao said: “I love collaborating with Traya, the insights they bring and myths they break through their ads is simply amazing. I enjoy working with brands who add value to people’s lives and Traya for me embodies that philosophy. I’m glad to be part of a campaign that brings such clarity and honesty to something so personal.”

Saloni Anand, co-founder, Traya, said: “Traya has been leading the hair loss narrative with deeper health conversations, highlighting what really matters: internal health. With this campaign we want to bring the focus back on how fixing internal health is the only resolution to getting long-term sustainable results, not the quick fixes, not the hair transplants but looking deep inside and fixing the internal root cause for long lasting results.” She noted that Rao’s continued association reinforces the brand’s narrative focus.

The film is currently live in Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati, with Bengali and Odiya versions planned for a later rollout.