Troo Good scouts for a creative and digital agency partner 

The millet snack company has earmarked a marketing budget of ₹10 crore for FY24.

Troo Good, a millet snack company, is on the lookout for a full-service agency to handle its creative and digital accounts and establish the company’s presence in the Indian FMCG space. 

The company has so far raised around ₹70 crores as funding from OAKS Asset Management Capital and Sashi Reddi and his family office and has earmarked a marketing budget of ₹10 crores for FY24. 

Founded in 2018, with a vision to provide affordable nutrition across sections of the population, especially children, the company delivers a range of products, including the brand’s flagship Millet Chikki.

The brand has four manufacturing facilities across multiple states and caters to a diverse set of consumers. Troo Good has seven millet-based offerings in its catalogue of products.

