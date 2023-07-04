Troo Good scouts for a creative and digital agency partner 

The millet snack company has earmarked a marketing budget of ₹10 crore for FY24.
Troo Good, a millet snack company, is on the lookout for a full-service agency to handle its creative and digital accounts and establish the company’s presence in the Indian FMCG space.
The company has so far raised around ₹70 crores as funding from OAKS Asset Management Capital and Sashi Reddi and his family office and has earmarked a marketing budget of ₹10 crores for FY24.
Founded in 2018, with a vision to provide affordable nutrition across sections of the population, especially children, the company delivers a range of products, including the brand’s flagship Millet Chikki.
The brand has four manufacturing facilities across multiple states and caters to a diverse set of consumers. Troo Good has seven millet-based offerings in its catalogue of products.
