TTK Prestige celebrates ‘Every Kind of Cook’ in new festive TVC

TTK Prestige, a cookware and kitchen appliance brands, has launched its latest festive campaign ‘Celebrating Every Kind of Cook’, conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group. The new TVCs mark a shift from showcasing cooking as an activity to celebrating the diverse personalities who bring their own individuality into the kitchen.

The campaign highlights a simple yet powerful idea — there’s no single definition of a cook. Whether it’s the meticulous planner, the perfectionist, or the dad cooking for his child, every cook is unique. This insight comes alive through two TVCs: one for the Endura Pro Mixer Grinder, featuring actor Rajat Kapoor, and another for the Svachh Gas Stove. The first film captures the Atithi Devo Bhava cook who handles surprise guests effortlessly, while the second portrays the Never Miss a Six cook who juggles cricket and cooking with ease.

Both films are rooted in relatable, everyday moments — from spontaneous guests to a chai spill mid-match — celebrating authenticity in home kitchens. They reinforce how Prestige appliances simplify cooking, no matter the situation, while emphasizing that there’s a Prestige for every kind of cook.





Anil Gurnani, chief marketing officer, TTK Prestige, said: “At TTK Prestige, we believe the kitchen is a space that reflects individuality. With this campaign, we wanted to move beyond simply showcasing our products to celebrating the diverse personalities that bring them to life. Every cook is unique, and our portfolio supports them in their own way.”

Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group, said: “The idea behind this TVC is to capture everyday stories that highlight how each cook brings their own spark and quirks. We wanted to encapsulate those moods — the perfectionist, the improviser, the late-night snacker — and show how Prestige fits seamlessly into each story.”

With ‘Celebrating Every Kind of Cook’, TTK Prestige reaffirms its long-standing brand promise — combining innovation, trust, and relevance while honoring the individuality that defines every Indian kitchen.