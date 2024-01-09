TV advertising on sports channel genre grew by 5% in July-Sep ’23 compared to July-Sept’22: Tam AdEx

JioCinema was the leading brand in this quarter as well.
Television advertising on the sports channel genre, states a recent Tam AdEx report, saw a 5% rise in volume from July to September 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
However, the ad volumes in July-September 2023 saw a de-growth of 10%, when compared to the Jan-March quarter of the same year.
Services, with an ad volume share of 50%, stood first in the July-September quarter, as it did in the preceding April-June quarter.
Following it was the Food and beverages sector with a 7% ad volume share, and in third position was the Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sector; its ad volume share too stood at 7%.
The top 10 sectors, as per Tam AdEx, covered 88% of the ad volume share, when it came to television advertising on sports channels. The Durables category made its debut in this list at number 10 have spent the April-June quarter at number 12.
Coming to the leading advertisers, the report says Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reckitt Benckiser (India) held their number one and two positions respectively in the first three quarters of CY23.
New entrants in the July-September ’23 quarter over the April-June quarter were the International Cricket Council (ICC), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), and Vini Product. The top 10 advertisers contributed a 62% share of ad volumes in the July-September quarter.
When it came to leading brands, video streamer JioCinema held the number position for the first three quarters in 2023. The top 10 brands from the July-September quarter occupied 53% of the ad volume share when it came to television advertising for the sports genre.
Cricket as a programme, dominated the sports channel genre with over 50% of the ad volumes for four consecutive quarters starting from October to December in 2022.