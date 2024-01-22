TV advertising volumes witnessed a 22% increase in 2023 compared to 2019: TAM AdEx

Bollywood movie ‘Bholaa’ partnered with 12 brands in 2023.
According to a recent Tam AdEx report, the advertising volumes on television saw a 22% surge compared to 2019.
However, the overall average ad volumes per channel for 2023 witnessed a 4% decline compared to 2022.
With an ad volume share of 22%, Food and Beverages retained its first position as the leading sector.
It was followed by Personal Care/Personal Hygiene with an 18% ad volume share, and in third position was the Services; its ad volume share too stood at 13%.
The top 10 sectors, as per Tam AdEx, covered 88% share of ad volumes when it came to television advertising. The Banking/Finance/Investment category made its debut in this list at number 10 with a 2% share of ad volumes.
Among leading advertisers, the report says Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser (India) held their number one and two positions respectively in 2023.
The only new entrant in 2023 was Wipro, securing 10th position compared to its 17th position in 2022. The top 10 advertisers contributed a 46% share of ad volumes in 2023.
When it came to leading brands, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid maintained its first position in 2023 compared to 2022. The top 10 brands contributed 10% of the ad volume share when it came to television advertising. Out of the top 10 brands present in 2023, five of them belonged to Reckitt Benckiser (India) and three belonged to Hindustan Unilever.
The top five channel genres accounted for more than 90% share of ad volumes during both 2023 and 2022. The General Entertainment Channel (GEC) genre was the leading channel genre with 30% share of ad volumes in 2023.
There were over 45 Bollywood movies that partnered with brands. The movie Bholaa partnered with the highest number of brands, 12 in total. Shehzada, Fukrey 3, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar movies had five co-brandings respectively in 2023.