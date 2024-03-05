TVS Motor Company promotes safety of children through 'Protect Little Riders' campaign

Despite the government regulations, the incidences of children riding pillion without helmets are high. Children being the centre of attention to their parents makes this behavior unexpected. After studies and interaction with parents, the following reasons have been identified for the lack of helmet adoption for children:

1) Blind Spot - Illusion of safety with vehicle in the parent’s control.

2) Blind Spot - Proximity of destination hence lower risk of accidents.

3) Lack of availability of options.