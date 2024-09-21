Typo mix-up leads Juhi Chawla to customer’s doorstep in Swiggy Instamart ad

In the film, a young man types 'Chawla' on Swiggy Instamart. The scene cuts to actor Juhi Chawla, who is preparing for a shoot in her vanity van when she leaves with delivery partners. The result is Juhi Chawla arriving at the customer’s doorstep, only for everyone to realise that the customer meant to order “chawal” (rice). The typo is quickly resolved, and the customer gets a packet of India Gate rice, a partner brand of Swiggy Instamart. The film is an attempt to reinforce the brand’s message: “You name it, and it comes to your doorstep.