Typo mix-up leads Juhi Chawla to customer’s doorstep in Swiggy Instamart ad

The digital campaign is conceptualised and executed by creative agency Moonshot
Swiggy Instamart is back with another digital film featuring Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, in collaboration with the creative agency ‘Moonshot’. The film highlights Swiggy Instamart's promise of fast delivery, with items arriving at your doorstep in minutes.
In the film, a young man types 'Chawla' on Swiggy Instamart. The scene cuts to actor Juhi Chawla, who is preparing for a shoot in her vanity van when she leaves with delivery partners. The result is Juhi Chawla arriving at the customer’s doorstep, only for everyone to realise that the customer meant to order “chawal” (rice). The typo is quickly resolved, and the customer gets a packet of India Gate rice, a partner brand of Swiggy Instamart. The film is an attempt to reinforce the brand’s message: “You name it, and it comes to your doorstep.
Commenting on the campaign, Mayur Hola, VP, marketing, Swiggy stated, "This film is a lighthearted way to showcase the remarkable speed and versatility of Swiggy Instamart. By turning an ordinary ordering mistake into a funny and memorable moment, we highlight our commitment to delivering anything our customers need with notable efficiency and a touch of humor. At Swiggy Instamart, we ensure that from gadgets to groceries—whatever you ask for, reaches you promptly."
Devaiah Bopanna from Moonshot, added, “By using the comical scenario of swapping Juhi Chawla for chawal, our aim was to showcase the promptness with which Swiggy Instamart ensures anything and everything that the users need reaches them instantly”