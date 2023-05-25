Uber India introduces ‘Uber Green’, plans to go all electric by 2040

The new offering will be available in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru initially before being rolled out in other cities.
Uber India will be rolling out its Uber Green service in June. Uber Green is the company’s global flagship electric vehicle program. The new electric vehicle or EV-specific offering will initially be available in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru before being rolled out in other cities. Passengers will soon be able to opt for ‘EV’ rides on the Uber app.
The company will in the course of this initiative be deploying 25,000 four-wheelers and 10,000 two-wheelers.
Uber has formed partnerships with multiple industry players to execute their EV plans in India. The brand has partnered with companies like Everest Fleet, Lithium Urban Technologies, Zypp Electric, Jio-bp etc.
Furthermore, the company has announced they will go all electric by 2040.
“Introducing Uber Green - an all-electric, zero tailpipe emission vehicle that’s bringing the on-demand EV experience to India, in just a few taps! In an effort towards Uber’s commitment to become a zero-emissions mobility platform globally by 2040 and a measure to combat climate change through sustainable mobility, Uber Green is the step we’re taking towards a cleaner future,” says Uber.