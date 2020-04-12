Uber's new PSA goes against its bread and butter

View this post on Instagram

The world is upside down.â£ Everything has changed.â£ â£ A company that moves people is asking you not to move.â£ â£ Stay home if you can. And with drivers, delivery people, and restaurants, weâll help #MoveWhatMatters:â£ â£ 10 million free rides and deliveries of food for frontline healthcare workers, seniors, and people in need.â£ â£ If you stop moving, together we can end this virus.â£ â£ For more information click the link in our bio.â£ â£ Uberâ£