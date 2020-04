Uber's new PSA goes against its bread and butter

View this post on Instagram

The world is upside down.⁣ Everything has changed.⁣ ⁣ A company that moves people is asking you not to move.⁣ ⁣ Stay home if you can. And with drivers, delivery people, and restaurants, we’ll help #MoveWhatMatters:⁣ ⁣ 10 million free rides and deliveries of food for frontline healthcare workers, seniors, and people in need.⁣ ⁣ If you stop moving, together we can end this virus.⁣ ⁣ For more information click the link in our bio.⁣ ⁣ Uber⁣