Unacademy launches inspiring brand campaign with Sachin Tendulkar cheering on students

“At Unacademy Centre, our mission is to empower and inspire every learner. Partnering with Sachin Tendulkar on this campaign is a testament to our mission to be the relentless force behind the aspirations of every student in this country. His journey symbolises the resilience and excellence we nurture and embodies the spirit of our campaign, ‘The Power Behind You’. We want every learner to know that they have the powerful support system championing their dreams”, said Jagnoor Singh, COO of Unacademy Centres.