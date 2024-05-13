Unilever named Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the Year

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The consumer goods giant was last awarded this accolade in 2010.
The Cannes Lions has named the consumer goods giant Unilever as the 2024 Creative Marketer of the Year. This accolade, as per a press note, is presented to a marketer that has amassed a body of iconic, Lion-winning work over a sustained period of time.
Alco-bev company AB InBev was bestowed with the title in 2023.
Unilever was last honoured as Creative Marketer of the Year in 2010. At last year’s Cannes Lions, Unilever was awarded Lions across a number of its brands including Dove, Hellmann’s, Dirt Is Good (known as Persil, Skip and OMO), Magnum, Vaseline, Marmite and Pot Noodle.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: “Unilever is pushing the creative boundaries consistently and continuously across a wide range of brands from different markets, in collaboration with a breadth of agency partners, demonstrating a clear understanding and commitment to the power of creativity as a driver for progress and growth. Congratulations on this much-deserved win.”
Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief growth and marketing officer, Unilever, commented: “Thank you, Cannes Lions, for recognising our brand leaders and agency partners who are always pushing creative boundaries. Our commitment to bold, brave, and more creative marketing is unwavering.”
“Creativity that starts with inspiration, connects to commerce at every moment and resonates with people to build desirable and unmissably superior brands. It is a huge honour to accept this award on behalf of our exceptional team that truly grasps the power of human connection to serve people and grow our brands.”
The Creative Marketer of the Year award was introduced in 1992, with past recipients including AB InBev, Apple, Burger King, Coca-Cola, Google, Heineken, IKEA, Mars, McDonald's, Samsung and Microsoft.