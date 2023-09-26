UNIQLO appoints Katrina Kaif as first Indian brand ambassador

In this one-year partnership, Kaif will be seen in UNIQLO’s campaign films across digital and offline channels.
Global apparel retailer UNIQLO has announced Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif as its first brand endorser in India. Kaif will be seen in UNIQLO’s campaign films across digital and offline channels, personifying the brand’s LifeWear philosophy of authenticity, diversity, and timelessness.
The one-year partnership will see the Bollywood actor endorsing UNIQLO as she makes her debut in the brand’s Fall Winter 2023 campaign, which captures the essence of warmth and comfort that UNIQLO products provide. UNIQLO brand endorsers exemplify the brand’s values, and act as style ambassadors across a range of media.
“We are extremely pleased to have Katrina Kaif join us as UNIQLO’s first brand endorser in India,” said Tomohiko Sei, chief executive officer, UNIQLO India. “Katrina embodies a truly authentic personality. Her effortless and refined style resonates with UNIQLO’s philosophy of simple made better, focusing on evolving everyday clothing to improve people’s lives.”
Commenting on the announcement, Katrina said, “I am very excited about my partnership with UNIQLO. Personally, I have always been fascinated with Japanese culture and their design aesthetics. UNIQLO has been my go-to brand for my daily essentials and over the years I have admired how functional and innovative their products are. Their simple, high-quality clothing is also very versatile, and perfect to build one’s everyday wardrobe with.”
In the 15-second campaign film, Katrina is seen enjoying the comfort and warmth of an iconic UNIQLO fleece jacket, which fits seamlessly into her everyday style. This campaign will go live across all media channels – print, digital, and outdoor advertising – as well as being used as instore promotional material.
Nidhi Rastogi, marketing director, UNIQLO India, commented on the announcement saying, “As a person of great humility, and someone who has fans from all walks of life, Katrina embodies LifeWear, making her a natural partner for UNIQLO. We wanted the campaign to showcase the true comfort and warmth that one experiences with the UNIQLO fleece jacket. Katrina will feature in our seasonal campaigns that will focus on our LifeWear collections”.