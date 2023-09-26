UNIQLO appoints Katrina Kaif as first Indian brand ambassador

Commenting on the announcement, Katrina said, “I am very excited about my partnership with UNIQLO. Personally, I have always been fascinated with Japanese culture and their design aesthetics. UNIQLO has been my go-to brand for my daily essentials and over the years I have admired how functional and innovative their products are. Their simple, high-quality clothing is also very versatile, and perfect to build one’s everyday wardrobe with.”