Uniqlo India is on the lookout for a creative agency

The Japanese fashion brand is seeking an agency to shape its brand journey in India.
Uniqlo India, a Japanese clothing brand, is welcoming pitches from creative agencies. They are looking for an agency to help shape its brand journey in India.
Nidhi Rastogi, marketing director, posted on LinkedIn, “Uniqlo is on the lookout for a creative agency to help shape its brand journey in India. If you are passionate about the brand and have innovative ideas that can enhance brand love, we want to hear from you.”
As per Uniqlo’s Q3 results, India was among the top performing countries for the brand. The brand's sales increased more than 50% in India reaching Rs. 624.6 crore, marking a substantial jump from Rs. 391.7 crore reported in 2022.