upGrad encourages Indians professionals to upskill in its latest campaign

Ankit Khirwal, Head of Marketing, upGrad says, "We operate in times when a cliché phrase ‘past performance is no guarantee of future results’ holds the most merit. Unlike yesteryears, today we see tech disruptions happening almost every 1 or 2 years which inevitably makes Lifelong learning critical more than ever. The campaign draws insights from an independent study we performed to understand the upskilling trends and spotlights the urgency to upskill in times when AI is disrupting almost every industry. Human resources, medical practitioners, content writers, or even bankers are required to learn and interact with AI as much as any other tech professional. Therefore, we have come up with a catchy yet sincere request to encourage professionals to invest in their learning and grab opportunities for tangible career growth. The film resonates with the aspirations and ambitions of our learners and millions of others who want to grab the bus of opportunity, but have parked it due to certain underlying societal apprehensions.”