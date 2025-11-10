UPL’s new campaign spotlights farmers leading climate action

UPL has rolled out a global campaign titled ‘#AFarmerCan – The hero you don’t know you need’ ahead of the upcoming COP30 summit in Belém, Brazil. The initiative recognises farmers as climate heroes and calls for policies that place them at the center of the global climate dialogue.

The campaign is built around five pillars of climate action — greenhouse gas mitigation, energy security, water conservation, soil regeneration, and biodiversity protection. A dedicated microsite showcases 20 inspiring stories of farmers from around the world, including India, who are driving sustainable agriculture practices.

The accompanying digital video commercial, shot across Coorg and Mandya in Karnataka, highlights the resilience and innovation of farmers through a visual narrative that blends local and global storytelling.

Jai Shroff, chairman & group CEO, UPL, said: “With #AFarmerCan, we are amplifying a simple but urgent message: the future of climate resilience begins in the fields. Farmers are already leading the way — innovating, adapting, and regenerating. Yet their contributions remain under-recognized in global climate discourse. This campaign is our call to policymakers, institutions, and consumers to stand with farmers, empower them, and make them central to climate action.”

The global rollout features outdoor branding across Belém, including airport displays, buses, and taxis with QR codes linking to farmer stories, alongside digital and social media activations. At COP30’s Blue Zone, UPL will also serve carbon-smart coffee sourced from Brazil and showcase sustainable innovations such as low-methane rice farming from India.

The campaign also introduces a four-pillar advocacy framework — Pay, Protect, Procure, and Promote — aimed at rewarding climate-smart practices, offering protection through insurance and subsidies, expanding market access, and scaling knowledge tools for farmers.