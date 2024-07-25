Urban Company tackles workplace bias with new campaign

Aakash Desai, strategy at Talented adds, “We all wax eloquent about mental health at the workplace and what we expect from our managers within the contours of Corporate India. We have an expansive vocabulary to talk about what makes a “toxic” workplace; and yet we often forget that our homes are the workplaces for UC Professionals and other support staff – that we are their managers. How do our actions at home weigh against our ideas of creating a conducive environment for someone to do their life's best work? In our third film in the series, we attempt to bridge the respect gap between white and blue-collar workers, to reflect UC customers being allies to UC Pros.”