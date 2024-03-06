Urbn appoints Curativity as creative partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
Curativity, a marketing services platform, has announced its recent win in securing the Urbn creative mandate after a multi-agency pitch. Urbn is a dynamic and innovative direct-to-consumer (D2C) charging solution brand, revolutionising the way people power their devices on the go. This strategic partnership comes at a time when the brand is poised for significant growth and expansion. As a homegrown brand, Urbn has quickly gained traction for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to delivering seamless charging solutions to its customers.
Urbn’s decision to partner with Curativity reflects their commitment to excellence in marketing and communications. Together, they aim to create compelling narratives, drive brand awareness, and engage consumers in meaningful ways.
Sagar Gwalani, founder and CEO Urbn mentioned - “At Urbn, we're all for the vibe of today's generation. While we continue to thrive in our core pursuits, we're excited to revamp our communication strategy for our tech-savvy audience. By partnering with Curativity, we're happy to kickstart this journey of creative communication and engagement"
Virat Tandon, co-founder of Curativity expressed "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Urbn into the Curativity family. Urbn's dedication to delivering innovative charging solutions resonates seamlessly with our commitment to creativity and strategic prowess," he added that “The inclusion of youth icon Kartik Aaryan as Urbn's brand ambassador is a perfect match and we are excited about the prospect of creating compelling campaigns that will connect with consumers and propel brand engagement to unprecedented levels”