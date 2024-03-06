Urbn appoints Curativity as creative partner

Curativity, a marketing services platform, has announced its recent win in securing the Urbn creative mandate after a multi-agency pitch. Urbn is a dynamic and innovative direct-to-consumer (D2C) charging solution brand, revolutionising the way people power their devices on the go. This strategic partnership comes at a time when the brand is poised for significant growth and expansion. As a homegrown brand, Urbn has quickly gained traction for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to delivering seamless charging solutions to its customers.