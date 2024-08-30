User typo leads Swiggy Instamart to pack groom from wedding in new ad

The film dives into a wedding scene, capturing a groom just moments away from tying the knot. Suddenly, the ceremony is interrupted as two Swiggy Instamart delivery partners burst onto the scene. Without hesitation, they pack the bewildered groom into a giant Instamart bag, ready to make their swift delivery. The crowd watches in shock as the chaos unfolds, only for it to be revealed that the mix-up was caused by a user who mistakenly typed “Groom” instead of “Broom” on the Swiggy Instamart app. As the confusion clears, the delivery partners ensure the correct item “broom” is delivered to the user, leaving the wedding party relieved and the audience in fits of laughter.