User typo leads Swiggy Instamart to pack groom from wedding in new ad

Created by Moonshot, the Broom ad has been written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha and Deep Joshi and directed by Ayappa.
Swiggy Instamart, a quick commerce platform, is once again grabbing eyeballs with its recently launched digital ad film. Created by Moonshot, the campaign playfully highlights the message that no consumer request is impossible for Swiggy Instamart to deliver. Whether it's a groom being picked up from his wedding or a typo that results in an unexpected delivery, the film showcases Swiggy Instamart's commitment to delivering anything and everything a user desires—instantly.
The film dives into a wedding scene, capturing a groom just moments away from tying the knot. Suddenly, the ceremony is interrupted as two Swiggy Instamart delivery partners burst onto the scene. Without hesitation, they pack the bewildered groom into a giant Instamart bag, ready to make their swift delivery. The crowd watches in shock as the chaos unfolds, only for it to be revealed that the mix-up was caused by a user who mistakenly typed “Groom” instead of “Broom” on the Swiggy Instamart app. As the confusion clears, the delivery partners ensure the correct item “broom” is delivered to the user, leaving the wedding party relieved and the audience in fits of laughter.
Through this playful film, Swiggy Instamart highlights the brand’s core message "You name it, we’ll get it." The campaign highlights the platform’s extensive inventory – from groceries, staples, electronics and appliances to skincare, grooming kits, and even toys. Swiggy Instamart ensures that whatever users need is just a tap away and delivered in 10 minutes.
Commenting on the campaign, Mayur Hola, VP of marketing, Swiggy said, “Through this campaign, we set out to highlight that no request is unimaginable for Swiggy Instamart. With the ability to deliver thousands of products in just 10 minutes, we wanted to demonstrate that whether the request is unique, unexpected, or even amusing, Swiggy Instamart is always up for it. By blending humour with relatable scenarios like misspelling groom for a broom, we’re showcasing the broad range of available options and our commitment to deliver them on Swiggy Instamart."
A spokesperson from Moonshot stated, “The brief was crystal clear: to establish that almost everything is now available on Instamart, all delivered within 10 minutes. The Swiggy team then gave us the freedom to go completely crazy, for which we are thankful. At Moonshot, we are thrilled to be working with Swiggy, easily one of the most pop-culturally relevant brands in the country."
Another spokesperson from Moonshot stated, “Working on this Instamart campaign was an absolute blast. The brief was to demonstrate Instamart’s newly expanded catalogue with a wide range of products. So, we leaned into these wild scenarios of search mistakes gone wrong, highlighting Instamart’s capability and commitment to deliver literally anything instantly. It was a crazy, creative ride, and we’re super grateful to have been a part of it."
The collaboration has also caught the eye of other companies, including OYO and Shaadi.com. OYO commented, “Lemme know when you need a room” followed by Shaadi.com’s “Dara hi diya 🤯” comment.