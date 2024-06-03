Usha unveils 'Crafted for your Lifestyle' campaign for its new iChef Air Fryers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand will roll out the campaign on several news channels, print, and digital media.
Usha International, an Indian consumer durables company, launched a new TVC for its iChef Air Fryers.
Themed Crafted for your Lifestyle, the campaign highlights how the brand addresses the needs of today's hectic routines, resonating with individuals striving to eat healthy, but finding it a challenge to prepare meals quickly.
The 30-second TV commercial, shot by Illusionist Films, highlight the features of the iChef Air Fryer as it churns out samosas sans oil, grilled greens, and lasagne.
The campaign kicked off on June 1, 2024, will be showcased across all top English news channels as well as leading South news channels and is being aired in English, as well as vernacular languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
This will be followed by a print campaign in leading newspapers in select cities and will be complemented with a digital campaign across leading social media and digital platforms.
The campaign is intended to educate customers about the advantages of owning an iChef smart Air Fryer, highlighting its design.