V-Day? U-Day? No. Me-Day.

“Personal gratification and identity are two values that have come to define the new generation of consumers,” says Anirban Mozumdar, chief strategy officer, Havas Worldwide India. His observation is that older generations had a need for companionship whereas Gen-Z consumers tend to be less dependent on companionship. “The one thing that is most important to Gen-Z is identity — which today is in every choice a person makes and not just representational data like name, where we came from, etc.”