V-Guard’s Durga Puja film ‘The Third Eye’ sparks dialogue on women’s safety

V-Guard Industries has released a new campaign around Durga Puja addressing the issue of women’s safety. The ad film, titled The Third Eye, calls on society to take collective responsibility with the message: ‘Reflect. Respect. Protect.’

The film begins with the concept of ‘V-Guard 3i Eyewear,’ intelligent glasses that detect harassment and alert authorities. As a young woman walks through the street wearing them, anti-social elements are identified and apprehended. The twist reveals the eyewear is fictional, used as a metaphor to emphasize that real safety requires vigilance from society itself.

Durga Puja celebrates the goddess as a symbol of strength and protection. Through the campaign, V-Guard urges people to extend the same respect to women in everyday life.

Nandagopal Nair, VP - brand & communication, V-Guard, said: “Durga Puja is a timeless reminder that light conquers darkness, and good triumphs over evil. But the truest tribute to the Goddess lies not in rituals alone, but in how we honour and protect the women around us every single day. The V-Guard Third Eye is not a product—it is a symbolic mirror to society, asking if our homes, streets, and workplaces truly reflect the safety, dignity, and respect women deserve.”

Anil Ralph Thomas, director and chief creative officer, Ralph&Das, added: “What if there were actual glasses that could detect perps on the street and call them out to make the streets safer for women? – Alas, not yet. This film however intends to be an eye opener to society at large, that it’s a collective responsibility.”

Kaustav Das, director and CEO, Ralph&Das, said: “This was an attempt to urge society to identify, name and shame the known culprits. That’s the least we can do for now to keep the predators at bay. Such a product may not exist today. But can technology actually find a solution tomorrow? The jury is still out on that.”

To amplify the campaign, V-Guard is collaborating with Instagram influencers to spread the message across lifestyle and entertainment spaces.

The campaign closes with an appeal for every individual to awaken their ‘inner third eye’ and play a role in ensuring women’s safety.