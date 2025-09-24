Vaani Kapoor stars in Jewelbox’s family inspired Diwali film

Jewelbox, India’s leading lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, has launched its first-ever Diwali campaign featuring actress Vaani Kapoor. The ad film tells a heartfelt mother-daughter story, capturing how jewellery carries emotion and meaning during the festive season.

The campaign carries the message ‘This Diwali, Say it with a diamond’, aligning with Jewelbox’s vision of making luxury meaningful and accessible while being mindful of sustainability. It blends contemporary elegance with traditional sentiment, reinforcing diamonds as symbols of love and gratitude.

Nationwide promotions include 25% off on diamonds, 50% off on making charges, and festive gifts with purchases, available until Diwali. The rollout spans digital platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Meta, as well as outdoor media across high-footfall festive hotspots.

Vidita Kochar Jain, co-founder, Jewelbox, said: “Diwali is about light, love and new beginnings. This campaign captures those values with authenticity and warmth. Vaani Kapoor brings an elegance and sincerity that mirrors the philosophy of Jewelbox. With this film, we invite people to express their love in a way that feels lasting and personal, by saying it with a diamond.”



