Vahdam India on the lookout for a social media agency

Tea and wellness brand Vahdam is on the lookout for a social media agency. The company’s CEO and founder Bala Sarda announced it on social media.
Along with that, the brand is also on the lookout for expanding its social media teams and is hiring social media creators and a social media head, Sarda announced.
“Seeking a dedicated, boutique agency to help strategize and build VAHDAM India and our sister brands on social platforms. Share your detailed proposal to hr@vahdam.com with the subject ‘Social Media Agency Proposal’,” Sarda added in his post.