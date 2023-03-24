Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday recreate ‘Devil Wears Prada’ in a new Prime Video spot

It is the first video of Dhawan after he was appointed as Prime Bae in September 2022.
Paying an ode to Devil Wears Prada while subtly promoting an in-the-works series are actors Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday for Prime Video. The former is Prime Bae, a supposed source who’s more than ready to reveal the ongoings of Amazon’s video streaming service.
The actor was announced as Prime Bae in September 2022. His last movie Bhediya found a home with the video streamer.
The new show, however, is called Call Me Bae. It is about a billionaire fashionista, Bae, (played by Ananya Panday), who is disowned by her ultra-rich family owing to a salacious scandal.
She has to fend for herself, for the first time ever. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and discovers who she really is. It is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production.