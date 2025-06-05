Vaseline launches a game-changing 'Screen Block' for gamers in Asia

Vaseline has teamed up with Ogilvy Singapore and Ogilvy Canada to address a prevalent issue — harmful blue light exposure. The 155-year-old American skincare brand has launched its Asian campaign, titled ‘Screen Block’, in Thailand. This initiative specifically targets gamers, who are particularly vulnerable to extended blue light exposure during gaming sessions that can last up to 12 hours a day.

Although there is growing awareness among the public regarding the harmful effects of UV light exposure outdoors, the risks of prolonged blue light exposure from screens remain largely overlooked.

Therefore, it is becoming more common to apply sunscreen before going out in the sun, yet not before positioning oneself in front of screens.

According to a Unilever study, two in three people, or 64% of the population, are unaware of the potential harm caused by blue light exposure, which can penetrate the skin more deeply than UV rays.

Vaseline opted to rebrand its current sun-block with SPF 50+, now named ‘Screen Block SPF 50+’, rather than introducing an entirely new product.

The deep blue packaging of Screen Block, combined with the high-contrast bright orange in-game font, effectively distinguishes Vaseline’s product makeover as a sunscreen for gamers who literally have their skin in the game.

According to Ogilvy Canada, there are approximately 3.3 billion vulnerable gamers worldwide out of which 25% play almost 40 hours a week with professional gamers playing up to 12 hours in a single day.

“To shine a spotlight on this invisible reality, we didn’t just launch a campaign to raise awareness; we created a product to shield gamers’ real-life skin”, said Francesco Grandi, chief creative officer, Ogilvy Canada at the campaign launch.

Vaseline and Ogilvy are marketing Screen Block as a gaming accessory rather than a conventional sunscreen, aiming to connect with gamers by addressing a specific, overlooked need in their lifestyle.

While there are specialised sunscreens available for outdoor sports such as cricket and football, Vaseline appears to be the sole brand offering a dedicated sunscreen for online gaming.

It is important to note that while other brands such as Aqualogica, Dot & Key, and Brinton claim to protect against UVA, UVB, and blue light, none of these brands offer products specifically designed as sunscreen for gamers.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global sun-care products market size is valued at $14.90 billion as of 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.35% projected by 2032.

Currently, Europe holds a dominant position in the sun care products market, accounting for a 30% market share. Asia Pacific is often recognised as the fastest-growing regional market for sun care products.

The Screen Block campaign is engaging the Asian gaming community by collaborating with micro-influencers within the gaming industry. Vaseline provided Screen Block kits to various influencers, who subsequently unboxed and tested the product during their streams, raising awareness about the importance of Screen Block.

To strengthen the connection with gamers, interactive gaming events were held throughout Thailand, offering a first-hand experience with product usage. Screen Block is now available in the Philippines on the TikTok Shop.

The campaign distinguishes itself from typical sunscreen brands through its innovative partnership with Umi Games, known for creating immersive experiences within Fortnite and linking brands to creators on the platform.

The in-game integration introduced Vaseline Screen Block into Fortnite’s Go Goated game mode, establishing a distinctive brand presence.

As screen time reaches unprecedented levels with no indication of a decline, protecting the skin from blue light exposure could become a significant new focus in dermatological health, relevant not only for gamers but also for office workers and students.