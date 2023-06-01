Vedantu's latest campaign addresses the education gap in rural India

The concept of ‘everything’ represents the boundless nature of online learning. Additionally, the incorporation of a book element serves as a symbolic representation of the core purpose of this endeavor. Within the book, readers will find four inspirational stories, accompanied by captivating illustrations that depict the cultural heritage of the country. By employing various art styles, the aim is to create a sense of relatability and familiarity, encouraging more children to explore its contents. The book is an extraordinary amalgamation of art forms from across India. For the first time, the diverse styles of Avadhi, Rajput, Madhubani, Sikkimese Thangka, Pichwai, Chitrakathi, Kerala Mural, and Kalamkari have been united, showcasing the vibrant artistic traditions of the nation.