Veedol announces Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador

Expressing enthusiasm, Arijit Basu, managing director, Tide Water Oil Co. (India) said, "We are delighted to have a cricketing great like Sourav Ganguly join us as our brand ambassador. His leadership, grit and determination are the stuff of legend, shaping the winning attitude of Team India as we know it today. Founded on honesty and self-belief, brand Sourav continues to inspire all to raise the bar of performance and achievement, values that resonate strongly with Veedol. We are confident that this association will give us a strong impetus as we drive forward into the future."