Vespa Unveils Vespa 946 Dragon and Varsity Jacket, celebrates the Year of the Dragon in Hong Kong

The brand harnesses the power of the dragon, a mythological creature that holds unparalleled force and is regarded as an omen of prosperity, with a dedicated Lunar New Year celebration event in Hong Kong on January 24. Hosted at mixed-use arts and design hub PMQ, guests included friends of the brand Thai actor Bright, actress and model Kanyawee Songmuang, nicknamed Thanaerng, and Hong Kong native singer MC Cheung among others.