Vespa Unveils Vespa 946 Dragon and Varsity Jacket, celebrates the Year of the Dragon in Hong Kong

Vespa, an Italian lifestyle brand, ushers in a new era debuting the exclusive limited-edition Vespa 946 Dragon and matching varsity jacket in honour of the Year of the Dragon.
The brand harnesses the power of the dragon, a mythological creature that holds unparalleled force and is regarded as an omen of prosperity, with a dedicated Lunar New Year celebration event in Hong Kong on January 24. Hosted at mixed-use arts and design hub PMQ, guests included friends of the brand Thai actor Bright, actress and model Kanyawee Songmuang, nicknamed Thanaerng, and Hong Kong native singer MC Cheung among others.
Set Up
Greeted by an immersive neon light tunnel, guests stepped into the world of Vespa where they had an exclusive opportunity to preview the Vespa 946 Dragon on display in a customised neon green cargo container. Live DJ performance by DJ Xiaolin added to the excitement and vibrancy of the evening.
VIP Guests
Key fashion and lifestyle influencers, socialites, and VIPs were in attendance including Thai star Bright, Hong Kong pop singer MC Cheung, along with Thai model and actress Thanaerng.
Vespa’s inaugural fashion item, an exclusive Dragon Varsity Jacket, made its debut on superstar Bright. Drawing from the Vespa 946 Dragon’s design, the ribbed wool and nappa leather-sleeved varsity jacket features a dragon motif in emerald green alongside prints and embroideries on the left pocket and back panel.
The jacket’s front panel features Vespa’s V monogram accompanied by an ancient Chinese proverb. The exclusive collection, crafted from high-end materials and featuring luxurious details, echoes the bold ethos so central to the Year of the Dragon.
Available in a limited run of 1888 items, the Vespa 946 is emblazoned with a vibrant emerald green dragon motif that snakes around the livery.
The event also attracted the attendance of style influencers such as actors Kenji Fan, Martin Wong, and Bruce Tong, celebrity models Irisa Wong, Matthew Han, and Dong Dong, and filmmaker and content creator Jazzie Sillona amongst many others.