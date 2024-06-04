Vi addresses loneliness among empty nesters in ‘Be Someone’s We’ campaign

The story opens to a set of parents talking to their son on a video call, expressing how they are missing him at home during Durga Puja. The doorbell then rings to reveal a delivery boy delivering sweets, stating it is from their son, adding that he has also sent something else (A surprise!). The delivery boy then goes on to hug the father. The emotional father in return hugs the delivery person warmly, while thinking of his son who made his presence felt even while being miles away. Parents are then seen having another video call with their son, now laughing, and feeling happy while enjoying the delicious sweets sent by their son