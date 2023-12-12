Vicky Kaushal is the brand ambassador for G-Shock watches

Talking about the association, Hideki Imai, managing director, Casio India, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Vicky Kaushal to the G-SHOCK family. His tenacious spirit and bold persona resonate perfectly with G-SHOCK's core values, making him an ideal match for our brand. G-SHOCK India is embarking on an exciting new chapter, strengthening its connection with these discerning consumers who consistently seek adventure, endurance, rugged style, and unrivalled durability in their day-to-day lives. Vicky Kaushal's exemplary journey and accomplishment in both commercial and independent cinema synergizes with G-SHOCK's ethos of toughness, endurance and the spirit of never giving up. Together, we look forward to a successful partnership that inspires the audience to follow their passions with undeterred enthusiasm and renewed spirit.”