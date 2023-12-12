Vicky Kaushal is the brand ambassador for G-Shock watches

This partnership between Vicky Kaushal and G-SHOCK, embodies the true spirit of 'Absolute Toughness'.
G-SHOCK India, a watch brand that emphasises lifestyle, has appointed actor Vicky Kaushal as its brand ambassador. This partnership combines G-SHOCK's four-decade legacy of producing tough and stylish watches with Vicky Kaushal's captivating personality, representing resilience and strength in both physical and mental aspects.
G-SHOCK is a watch brand that has been created using advanced Japanese technology and has a history of more than forty years. The brand's focus on shock resistance has been central, while also delivering precision, inventive design, and stylish appeal to the constantly changing young consumer base.
Crafted from high-quality materials such as resin and metal reinforced with advanced technologies, G-SHOCK designs provide superior shock resistance, making them ideal for a diverse set of consumers such as youth subculture-inspired individuals, fashion enthusiasts, athletes, and those with an active lifestyle. The oversized dimensions not only contribute to a bold and striking appearance but also enhance the visibility of the watch face, ensuring easy readability in various conditions.
These models often incorporate multifunctional features, including stopwatches, world-time displays, and specialised sensors, catering to the diverse needs of users. Despite their robust construction, G-SHOCK large cases are ergonomically designed for comfort, ensuring a secure and snug fit on the wrist.
Talking about the association, Hideki Imai, managing director, Casio India, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Vicky Kaushal to the G-SHOCK family. His tenacious spirit and bold persona resonate perfectly with G-SHOCK's core values, making him an ideal match for our brand. G-SHOCK India is embarking on an exciting new chapter, strengthening its connection with these discerning consumers who consistently seek adventure, endurance, rugged style, and unrivalled durability in their day-to-day lives. Vicky Kaushal's exemplary journey and accomplishment in both commercial and independent cinema synergizes with G-SHOCK's ethos of toughness, endurance and the spirit of never giving up. Together, we look forward to a successful partnership that inspires the audience to follow their passions with undeterred enthusiasm and renewed spirit.”
Sharing his thoughts about the association, Vicky Kaushal said, “I'm incredibly excited to be a part of the G-SHOCK family. G-SHOCK has epitomized toughness and style for over four decades, and I deeply resonate with its core values. The brand's commitment to pushing boundaries and its unyielding spirit align perfectly with my philosophy. As an actor, my journey revolves around pushing boundaries and venturing into uncharted territories. This partnership is a natural fit, and I look forward to embarking on this exciting journey with the brand G-SHOCK.”
