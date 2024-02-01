Victoria and David Beckham recreate viral ‘Working Class’ moment for Uber Eats

The ad’s teaser indicates that the couple is going to star in an extensive commercial for the brand.
Celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham are going to star in an Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial. At least, that is what the online food ordering and delivery platform brand teased fans with through a teaser, earlier this week.
The teaser pays homage to the viral snippet of their Netflix documentary series where David hilariously refutes his wife’s claims of having a ‘working class’ upbringing.
The teaser aims at bolstering Uber Eats recall as people across the United States will be watching one of the biggest sporting spectacles- The Super Bowl on February 11, 2024. Audiences will witness the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers.
“So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial,” Victoria Beckham says as David Beckham pops his head from behind a door frame reminding his wife to “Be honest, be honest!”
“Okay. It’s a big commercial,” replies Victoria.
“Tell them what it’s during,” David interrupts.
Victoria then tells the camera that the ad will be airing during ‘the big baseball game’. She further fails to recall the game’s name and terms it as ‘Hockey Bowl’.
“Oh and tell them about Jessica,” David further interrupts. “Jessica Aniston is gonna be in it, too,” Victoria replies.
The ad aims to establish the scale of the game by getting the two big celebrities to mix up and forget other significant names, like Jennifer Aniston and the Super Bowl. It further tells people to not overlook Uber Eats during the game.
“Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats,” reads a text on the screen.
The t-shirt sported by Victoria Beckham during the teaser that reads ‘My Dad has a Rolls Royce’, further adding to the humorous appeal of the campaign.
For the uninitiated, the ad recreates a scene from the couple’s Netflix documentary where David Beckham teases his wife for downplaying her privilege. Speaking to the interviewer in the documentary, Victoria claims to have had very humble beginnings, “We’re both very, very working class,” she claims.
“Be honest, what car did your dad drive you to school in?” David Beckham interrupts.
“It’s not a simple answer, it depends!” says Victoria before succumbing to David Beckham's persistent insistence.
“Okay, in the 80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce,” she states.
“Thank You,” says Beckham and walks out of the frame.
Sports fans are eagerly waiting for Feb 11, 2024, for the game as well as the commercial that may or may not also star Friends actor Jennifer Aniston along with the couple.
The Super Bowl to American advertisers is what the IPL is to Indian advertisers. It has the largest live television audience and is one of the few TV events where people don’t mind watching the ads.
According to Kantar- a global data, insights, and consulting company, the combined viewership figure for the 2022 Super Bowl was over 208 million, compared to 25 million for the 2022 Football World Cup final. Kantar’s Creative Guardrail’s report also suggests that one Super Bowl ad is over 20x more effective than a regular television ad.
However, what makes Super Bowl ads so popular is that they are generally pre-released on the internet before they are taken live on television. The ads are generally humorous, over-the-top, quirky and feature A-list celebrities, hence they are able to generate enough buzz around the game.
Super Bowl advertising has over the years become an annual event for advertisers to showcase their creativity and have fun with scripts.