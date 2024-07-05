Vidya Balan emphasises the crucial importance of sleep quality in Sleepfresh's new ad

The creative direction, led by director Saurabh Ghosh and DOP Saurabh Goswami, focuses on the core message of the importance of sleep quality. Avoiding gimmicks, the campaign stays true to the brand’s slogan: “Sab Bakwaas Hatao, Sleepfresh Ghar Lao!” This approach highlights the value Sleepfresh mattresses bring to consumers' lives.

The campaign addresses the need for quality sleep and the critical role a good mattress plays. By providing clear, straightforward messaging, Sleepfresh aims to assist this demographic in making informed decisions about their sleep health.

Launching across multiple platforms including TV, digital, print, radio, OOH, cinema, and social media, the campaign ensures maximum reach and engagement. This 360-degree approach keeps Sleepfresh at the forefront of consumers' minds throughout their decision-making process, reinforcing the brand's presence in key markets.

Vidya Balan’s involvement extends beyond just appearing in the campaign. Her genuine connection with the brand’s message and her enthusiastic participation added a layer of authenticity and warmth. "Sleepfresh Mattress is more than just a product; it is about enhancing the quality of life. It's about those moments of tranquillity and peace that a good night's sleep brings," she shared.

The partnership with Vidya Balan is just the beginning of many exciting initiatives planned by Sleepfresh. The brand looks forward to a long-term association with her, leveraging her credibility and widespread appeal to reinforce Sleepfresh’s position in the market.