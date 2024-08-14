Vikrant Massey faces hair loss struggles in Man Matters' latest campaign featuring Raghu Ram

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In a society where men are often expected to handle their problems independently, the issue of hair loss also becomes a challenge that many struggle to tackle alone.
Recognising this, Man Matters, a brand for men’s wellness and grooming products, has launched a new campaign featuring actors Vikrant Massey and Raghu Ram, who is known for his association with the popular show Roadies.
The campaign takes a bold approach to break the stigma around men seeking help for hair loss.
The ad opens with Massey gazing into a mirror, contemplating his thinning hair. He begins to question the effectiveness of the hair growth products he's been using.
As Massey considers a "restart" by talking to experts, Raghu Ram, appearing in his trademark intense style, enters the scene as his "Man ki Awaaz".
A personification of Massey's "Man ki Baat" (a play on the phrase meaning "from the heart"), Raghu addresses Massey’s internal conflict, emphasising societal expectations that men should not seek help, lest they be ridiculed.
Raghu’s character also references 12th Fail, Massey's recent film, which received widespread acclaim. Ultimately, Massey decides to discard his doubts and embrace a proactive approach by seeking expert advice for his hair growth concerns.
The campaign concludes with a message, showcasing Man Matters' offerings: personalised solutions backed by over 150 doctors and 100 coaches. The brand aims to provide a supportive and expert-driven approach to men's hair care.
In India, hair has long been a symbol of pride, increasing stress levels, poor nutrition, and other factors have significantly contributed to a rise in hair loss among men.
Despite this growing issue, only few brands are addressing it effectively. With this, the brand seeks to fill this gap by raising awareness and encouraging men to address hair loss early, rather than allowing it to progress to baldness.