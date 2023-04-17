Vim celebrates independence from gender stereotyping in its latest ad

The brand aimed to pull of a joke when it rolled out a dishwashing liquid for men, which in fact wasn't a product that it had come out with. In the ad film, a man is seen bragging to a woman in a gym about how he helped his mother do household chores, that is, cleaning dirty utensils. Soman mocks the man for bragging about helping out at home and offers Vim Black, which will give men a chance to put in less effort in cleaning utensils and present more opportunity to brag. However, the campaign was widely criticised online and the brand had to come out with apologies for it.