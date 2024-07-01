VIPShaadi.com's new campaign featuring Ronit Roy reiterate its trust factor and numerous advantages

Ronit Roy, who features in the campaign for VIP Shaadi.com, said, “The vision of VIP Shaadi.com complements very well with the needs of the new generation, which is very careful while treading through the marital aspect of their lives. The privacy features and premium consulting are a great way to establish trust. I’m pleased to associate with a pioneering brand like Shaadi.com which is India’s most trusted matchmaking platform.”