VIPShaadi.com's new campaign featuring Ronit Roy reiterate its trust factor and numerous advantages

The campaign includes a TVC and a digital ad.
Shaadi.com, the matchmaking site, has launched a campaign to promote its personalised and exclusive matchmaking services, VIP Shaadi.com. The platform has upped the ante by introducing a premium service for the elite looking for potential partners. The ad campaign, involving a TVC and a digital ad that features famous actor Ronit Roy, focuses on the benefits of using the elite matchmaking service.
Trusted by 5000+ HNIs and business families, VIP Shaadi.com is an endeavour with a team of skilled professionals arduously curating and verifying profiles of genuine people seeking serious marital prospects. Trust is essential in any marriage, and VIP Shaadi.com provides that for parents of eligible singles to safely manoeuvre through online matchmaking.
The membership service handpicks the profiles of the prospects, taking into consideration their lifestyle, core values, and familial environment, and arranges assured meetings. The 1000+ testimonials of successful marriages through VIP Shaadi.com boast five times higher success rates than any ordinary matchmaking service. The discreet profiles and 100% confidentiality further strengthen the trust between the clients and consultants.
Adhish Zaveri, VP - Marketing, Shaadi.com said, “Our matchmaking service, VIP Shaadi.com, for the crème de la crème, provides exclusivity with the options for serious prospects along with compatibility via a thorough vetting process to verify genuine profiles. The human aspect in assistance while finding the perfect match results in increased chances of success. This venture is not only a matchmaking service but a surety of a successful companionship and further solidifies Shaadi.com’s position as India’s no.1 matchmaking platform.”
In one of the promotional videos, Ronit Roy approaches his daughter hand-in-glove with a consultant, acting skeptical about handing the matchmaking task to an agent. However the daughter, after looking at the profiles and conviction of the consultant, asks him to leave it to experts, highlighting the trust factor. In another advertisement, Ronit Roy lists the advantages of subscribing to VIP Shaadi.com.
Ronit Roy, who features in the campaign for VIP Shaadi.com, said, “The vision of VIP Shaadi.com complements very well with the needs of the new generation, which is very careful while treading through the marital aspect of their lives. The privacy features and premium consulting are a great way to establish trust. I’m pleased to associate with a pioneering brand like Shaadi.com which is India’s most trusted matchmaking platform.”
VIP Shaadi.com is a novel enterprise to find the perfect companion amidst uncertainty in the pool of matchmaking services. The VIP consultants make the complex process easier guiding you and maintaining confidentiality. The meticulous verification process aids the curation process, achieving a higher compatibility rate for the clients. It is an urbane outlook for the online matchmaking process, refining it for the newer generation.