Virat Kohli highlights Eyezen lens benefits in Essilor's latest brand campaign

The second leg of the campaign is built around Varilux, the progressive lenses from Essilor, used to correct vision problems associated with presbyopia. The campaign film showcases Kohli as the evangelist and advocate for Varilux to his coach from yesteryears. In the film both men are conversing in a restaurant where Kohli observes the noticeable struggles of his coach, who is wearing non-progressive lenses while viewing a digital device at close distance. Kohli suggests that his coach try out Varilux lenses to avoid such difficulties and have better vision. The film highlights the AI technology and the scientific approach to correct presbyopia through the help of Varilux Progressive Lenses.