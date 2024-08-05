Virat Kohli highlights Eyezen lens benefits in Essilor's latest brand campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Network India is the creative agency behind the new campaign with Virat Kohli, set to debut across TV, social, and digital platforms nationwide.
Essilor, an ophthalmic optics company, has launched its new campaign featuring Virat Kohli. The campaign aims to strengthen the brand’s positioning and connect the audience with Essilor’s superior product offerings that provide solutions for vision correction needs.
The first phase of the campaign spotlights Eyezen, the single vision lenses from Essilor, for people who have prolonged exposure to digital devices. The campaign film depicts multiple scenarios of people using digital devices for long hours and facing eye strain and weariness. Kohli, is seen explaining the benefits of Eyezen lenses, how they are designed to reduce visual fatigue from digital screens and filter blue-violet light, a unique combination providing relaxation and protection to the eyes.
The second leg of the campaign is built around Varilux, the progressive lenses from Essilor, used to correct vision problems associated with presbyopia. The campaign film showcases Kohli as the evangelist and advocate for Varilux to his coach from yesteryears. In the film both men are conversing in a restaurant where Kohli observes the noticeable struggles of his coach, who is wearing non-progressive lenses while viewing a digital device at close distance. Kohli suggests that his coach try out Varilux lenses to avoid such difficulties and have better vision. The film highlights the AI technology and the scientific approach to correct presbyopia through the help of Varilux Progressive Lenses.
Narasimhan Narayanan, president, EssilorLuxottica South Asia, commented, “At Essilor, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with global sports icon - Virat Kohli - and unveil a new and exciting chapter for our consumers. Kohli’s phenomenal appeal and pursuit of excellence are aligned with our mission to raise awareness about clear and healthy vision at all ages whilst discovering our advanced technologies and superior products such as Eyezen and Varilux”.
Speaking about the new campaign, Virat Kohli shared, “I’m an Eyezen wearer myself and loving the immense relaxation and protection that these lenses provide. Essilor is a leader in revolutionising vision care globally and I’m excited to share about their innovative products and how each lens is tailor made to address individual vision care needs. “
Shayondeep Pal, chief creative officer at Network shared his insight behind the campaign, "It's not every day that you get to work with a celebrity who, in real life, uses a brand he endorses. And that made our lives tougher – to write a script that looked and felt 100% genuine. It was an absolute pleasure to work with a legend like Virat". The integrated marketing campaign will be released across TV, social and digital channels across the country.