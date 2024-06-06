Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana, and Vidyut Jammwal star in Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water's new TVC

Speaking about the TVC, Varun Koorichh, vice president and portfolio head, marketing, Diageo India, said, "Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water is an aspirational brand that celebrates those who defy conventions and choose bold. Our new rendition, Choosebold 2.0 aligns with our brand ethos which encourages individuals to celebrate the pivotal moments of choosing bold. Featuring prominent personalities who choose bold in their lives, like Virat Kohli whose success is a testament to his fearless decisions, both on and off the field. Smriti Mandhana’s never say never attitude that steered her team to victory during Women’s T20 tournament this year, and Vidyut Jammwal’s grit and passion triumphing over an injury and embodying the essence of perseverance. Choose Bold 2.0 goes beyond a campaign as it empowers individuals to unleash their inner strength, resonating with our commitment to celebrating boldness."