Virushka makes its debut for Lux soap

Unilever has kept up its tradition of featuring A-listers in its ads for Lux. Looks like this couple has taken over the reins from Saifeena
Lux soap has found a new couple in town - Virushka. The pair of cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma is the latest A-lister to feature in the Unilever soap brand’s advertisement.
Contract Advertising has made the ad where Kohli is bowled over when he spots Sharma’s glowing face which, in the ad, is compared to moonlight. The cricketer accentuates this comparision when he begins to croon ‘Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’.
The previous celebrity couple to appear in the soap brand’s ads was Saifeena (Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor) and the ad featuring the couple was on the same theme of ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra…’ Wunderman Thompson made the ads featuring this duo.
Apart from the two couples mentioned above, we’ve also seen AbhiAsh (Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai) star in Lux soap ads.
Lux soap made its debut in India in 1929 and has over these decades built a legacy of featuring A-listers from the film fraternity like Madhubala, Waheeda Rehman, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Karishma and Kareena Kapoor.
If you notice the names, they were all the reigning actresses of their generations. However, when Lux celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2005, it broke tradition and featured actor Shah Rukh Khan in its ad a la the immensely popular bathtub ad.