vivo's Diwali campaign embraces the #JoyofHomeComing, celebrating the essence of family togetherness

Abhinav Kaushik, president, FCB India said "This campaign beautifully encapsulates the core proposition of the brand. No matter where life and work take you, true joy resides only in the moments of togetherness with your loved ones. In the race of life and the quest to chase your goals, you may be drawn far away from your loved ones, but your expression of love through vivo will always bring you closer to them by making you overcome all the barriers. Whether you're coming back home from abroad or just a short distance away, the joy of homecoming is a feeling that everyone can relate to. And with this Diwali campaign, the cultural relevance of 'joy and togetherness' goes many notches higher. It’s a beautiful heart-tugging film where team vivo and FCB joined hands to create a story that’s bound to swell the heart with emotion and resonate with every Indian across the world."