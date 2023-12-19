VML announces Asia Pacific leadership barring India

The India leadership will be named in Q1 2024.
VML, a global brand, customer experience and commerce agency, has announced its new in-market leadership team across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
Uniting more than 5000 employees across 25 offices in 13 markets in APAC, the new structure has been designed to provide best-in-class support for VML’s clients across the region, featuring market leaders with robust local knowledge and deep expertise spanning customer experience, brand experience and commerce.
The announcement comes as WPP creative agencies Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R unify to create VML, an advanced creative company.
VML works with a diverse range of blue-chip client partners across various industries in APAC, including Ford, The Coca Cola Company, HSBC, Unilever, Nestle, GSK, Zespri and more.
Under the leadership of newly appointed VML APAC co-CEOs Audrey Kuah and Yi-Chung Tay, and with its regional principal offices in Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney, the restructure sees the appointment of the market leaders from January 1, 2024. Meanwhile, the Indian leaders will be announced in Q1 2024.
“India is a key market for VML and we are taking the time to ensure that our teams are led by the most capable leaders for our employees and clients. We will announce India’s leadership in Q1 2024”, the company said.
Commenting, Audrey Kuah, co-CEO, VML APAC, said, “We are thrilled to introduce our new APAC leadership team, who represent the cream-of-the-crop across two of the most awarded creative agencies in the region. As we unify our storied agencies, there is an exciting opportunity to redefine the possibilities of creativity and set the stage for more innovative and effective work.”
“At VML we are dedicated to creating connected brands which matter to the consumer and drive growth for our client partners. Working closely with our leaders across our APAC network, we are well positioned to provide the best possible solutions to our clients’ most pressing business problems via an integrated suite of capabilities which are unsurpassed in the region,” added, Yi-Chung Tay, co-CEO, VML APAC.