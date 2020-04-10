Vodafone’s pug is back with a ‘Stay At Home’ message

Vodafone Idea’s popular mascot, the pug, is back with a message for these trying times. The film, a stock footage, shows the dog rushing back to the safety of its kennel. The dog first appeared in Hutch’s ‘You and I’ ad campaign in 2003. The ad featured a pug named Cheeka and a young boy. The dog (signifying Hutch’s network) followed the boy around. It was crafted by Mahesh V. and Rajiv Rao then creative hands at Ogilvy. Vodafone (today’s Vodafone Idea) acquired Hutch in February 2007.