Ogilvy India CEO says transformation efforts will help draw ~60% of revenue by 2034

Partnerships with enablers and platforms have become integral to achieving flawless execution of creative ideas. For teams that traditionally have “kept the creative idea very close to their heart”, being open to collaboration has been a vital part of the transformation journey. Rajesh cites the example of the award-winning Taj Mahal Megh Santoor billboard that needed 150 different people to come together and work on the idea. “The team told me only 1% of the work was from Ogilvy, the rest was the efforts of our collaborators.”